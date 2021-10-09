Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari surprises her with a furry friend

Britney Spears fiancé gave her the best present of all, an adorable puppy. In his most recent Instagram post, Sam Asghari uploaded photos and videos of their new family member, a Doberman puppy called Porsha.
“Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family ❤️ Porsha,” he captioned the post. The video was captured in front of their home, with Asghari holding on to the puppy and showing it off to the camera. “Who is the newest addition to the family?” Britney asked as she recorded the video. “Her name is Porsha and she‘s meant to unconditionally love you,” Sam said. He then explained that Porsha would “be trained to protect you from any motherf***er that comes around you with bad intentions.”
Dobermans are one of the most popular breeds for home security, being very fast, alert and loyal, and considered as one of the smartest dog breeds in the world. The post features other adorable photos of Porsha, including one where she’s sitting straight and another where Sam holds on to her paw.
Britney’s father, Jaime Spears, was recently removed as her estate conservator, granting her a major victory in the notorious case. She’s been celebrating her win by traveling, spending lots of time with her fiancé, and by posting a variety of tasteful nudes on her social media. It’s expected for the case to reach its conclusion at some point this fall. “She doesn’t want a settlement with her father, she doesn’t want mediation with her father, she doesn’t want a delay,” explained the formal federal prosecutor.
The #FreeBritney movement kicked off in 2019 and it was started by Britney’s fans, who managed to get people to listen and pay attention to what was going on. Britney, who for a time was quiet and not allowed to speak up about the issue, took to Twitter to say thanks to her fans and for the people who stood up for her.
#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021
While Britney and Sam haven’t set a date for their wedding, with a new puppy in the family, it appears they’re still going strong and that we should expect a wedding soon.