Adele talks about her boyfriend and why their relationship works

Adele’s much-awaited comeback is finally here. The British singer has had interviews with Vogue and British Vogue, talking about her music, the previous couple of years, her divorce and her new relationship with sports manager Rich Paul.

Adele and Rich made their first public appearance when sitting courtside together at an important NBA game. Adele says the outing was her idea, prompted by the fact that Paul is very comfortable with her fame, something that hasn’t always been her experience.

“I did date before Rich, but they hated it,” she says. “They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows.”

©GettyImages



Adele and Rich Paul at the 2021 NBA Finals.

Adele also spoke about meeting him, how they’d known each other years back but she’d never paid attention to him. “He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said, mentioning that they first met at a party some years ago. “I was a bit drunk. I said: Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.” She said. “All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

Their relationship seems comfortable and healthy, with Rich being a person that can adapt to her lifestyle and not be intimidated by the fact that she’s one of the most notorious personalities and musicians in the world.