New Music Friday: the biggest releases from C. Tangana, Nathy Peluso, Maria Becerra, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in music like Maria Becerra, Rusherking, Jay Wheeler, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Rusherking and Maria Becerra - “ANTES DE TI”

Maria Becerra is back this week with another new track, and this time, she’s collaborating with her boyfriend, Rusherking. Upon the track and music video’s release on Thursday night, both musicians took to social media to talk about how much this joint venture means to them.

“IT’S FINALLY OUT #AntesDeTi I love you my love,” Becerra wrote in Spanish, tagging her collaborator. “Happy to do what we love together, this song is so special for me. Know that we write it from the bottom of our hearts.”

2. C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso - “Ateo”

C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso have come together to release their new single, “Ateo,” accompanied by a provocative music video.

This song is an ode to bachata, a genre that was heavy on C. Tangana’s mind during the making of his breakthrough album El Madrileño, in which he decontextualized the traditional elements and fused it with urban sounds. He felt “Nathy was the perfect partner for that” since they “share a rap background and are sonically exploring other traditional music styles.”

3. Jasmine Ortiz - “When It’s All Done”

After back-to-back singles reached over a combined 5.6 million views on YouTube, Jasmine Ortiz is back with her latest release, “When It’s All Done.”

This new single is the third to be released with her Multi-Platinum producer, Cesar Da Emperor. In this song, which was completed in just 4 hours, Jasmine hopes to inspire others that have encountered the pain associated with an unhealthy friendship and the drama with this kind of roller coaster relationship.