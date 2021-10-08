Meet Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Venezuelan tattoo artist Yomico Moreno

The artistry of tattooing is very profound to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The former professional wrestler turned into actor, producer, and businessman, chose ink to tell a story. Each piece on his body reveals an evolution originating during his wrestling days in the 90s.

The Rock’s infamous bull tattoo is finally ready to shine on its own in the newly released “Evolution of the Bull” mini-documentary via YouTube. Over the past year, Dwayne has worked alongside legendary Venezuelan tattoo artist Yomico Moreno to perfect this design.

©Evolution of the Bull



After 12 concepts, the pair landed on the final image – the skull of a bull anchored by an ocean wave. The meaning? A reflection of The Rock’s home and upbringing and a poignant story to share with his daughters and rest of his family.

Upon discovering Yomico Moreno, the Jungle Cruise actor knew he had found his collaborator. Dwayne’s vision, Yomico’s impeccable illustrations, hyper-realistic skill, and vivid detail created a fantastic work of art packed full of storytelling.

“@therock and I first got in touch in early 2020 as the pandemic unfolded, from this fragile moment in the world came this journey, filled with stories that today are intertwined through art,” Moreno wrote on his Instagram account. “In this documentary directed by @jonbrandoncruz you will see this story being told by us. It is not just the evolution of a tattoo, it is the perspective on life gained through 2020. It’s a celebration of life, the art of tattoo, with no ego, no better or worse, it is simply the energy of needles, ink and passion when mixed together.”

Moreno took the opportunity to thank those who paved the way. “To all the artists out there CHEERS TO YOU, to all who’ve inspired us from the beginning, my respect and admiration always, especially @nikkohurtado who without a doubt is and will always be an inspiration for all of us who work in this artform,” the tattoo artist continued.

“For all of you who are collectors, for those who appreciate tattoos, those who want to pick up a machine for the first time, those who still believe in doing what they love and use it in a positive way to change lives,” the Venezuelan said.

“For the tattoo artists, this is for all of you.”

After honoring those tattoo artists that passed away, Yomico thank The Rock for the opportunity. “Immense thanks to @therock for giving us a platform to speak of the power of this art. Thank you brother!” he concluded.

The mini-documentary also reveals how the evolution of this tattoo came only after a time of deep reflection and clarity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For the artist, The Evolution of the Bull is the mana and spirit that forever connects us all.

Watch the “Evolution of the Bull” below