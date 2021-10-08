Ángela Aguilar celebrates her 18th birthday as she enters an exciting new era in her career

For Ángela Aguilar, this year is a special one as she celebrates her 18th birthday. In the prime of her youth and with her whole life ahead of her, Ángela has even more reasons to enjoy this new stage in her life. She recently presented her new production ‘Mexicana Enamorada’, which has become a sensation within only days of its release - Aguilar’s Mexican roots are proudly displayed in her musical work.

As if that were not enough, her song with Christian Nodal, ‘Dime Cómo Quieres’, which is part of her new CD, also made the top Billboard Global 200, and it is the first song by Mexican artists to make the list.

With a new album, her tour underway, ‘Jaripeo Sin Fronteras’, a powerful fan base of ‘angelitos’ and a very promising future, Ángela welcomes her 18th birthday with happiness and success.

“(I‘m) excited, nervous. I know that nothing will change, but at the same time many things will change. It’s a different feeling, I think. As Mexicans, turning 18 is something very important.”

The regional Mexican singer spoke to HOLA! USA about this important day in her life, as well as the emotion behind her most recent artistic work with unpublished songs. In this conversation, many topics were covered including whether or not there is time for love between tours and new productions. In addition to revealing her dreams and greatest short-term goals, she addresses the ways in which her family has influenced her career so that it is in exactly the place she desires.

©Hola



Photo: Sergio Valenzuela