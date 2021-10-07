Ana de Armas and her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis spotted arriving in New York

Ana de Armas and her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis were spotted arriving at JFK airport together. The pair, who only recently started making public appearances together, has been rumored to be dating since June of this year.
Ana and Paul walked alongside each other at JFK airport, wearing their face masks. Ana was carrying a big purse and a dark coat. Paul was carrying a military green bag.
The couple apparently met through mutual friends. “Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica,” said a source to Page Six. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie.”
While Boukadakis isn’t a major name in the entertainment industry, he is an important Tinder executive and has had several appearances in short films. Their relationship followed Ana de Armas’ notorious breakup with Ben Affleck, whom she dated throughout the pandemic for almost a year. Despite breaking up, the pair claims that they remain on good terms, with each person moving on to their next relationship, in Ben’s case, Jennifer Lopez.
Ana de Armas recently had a role in the most recent James Bond film, “No Time To Die.” Although small, her part in the film was received well by audiences, many of whom are claiming that it was the highlight of the film. Her role was born out of her conversations with the film’s director, Cary Fukunaga, who wanted to have de Armas involved in the production.
The fact that she worked alongside Daniel Craig in the film “Knives Out” must have helped in developing their onscreen chemistry.
“No Time To Die” stars Daniel Craig in his last James Bond film. It opens in theaters this October 8th after facing many COVID-19 delays.