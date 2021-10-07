Maluma and Madonna reunite to interview one another for Rolling Stone

According to Madona, she and Maluma will be interviewing one another for the Rolling Stone’s beloved Musicans on Musicians series, which has previously featured artists like Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney, Roddy Ricch and Future, and Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish.

Of course, this wasn’t Maluma and Madonna’s first time linking up, collaborating on her song “Medellín” in 2019. They even performed the track together at Billboard Music Awards later that year.

In an interview with Billboard, Maluma revealed that he first met Madonna back in 2018, right before he performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. After seeing his set, the legendary musician reached out and asked him to collaborate on “Medellín.”

The “Hawaí” singer went on to say that he helped Madonna with some of the Spanish portions of the song, explaining, “I taught her how to pronounce some words — I was trying to help her with the accent.”

The Colombia native was also a huge fan of the pop star before their collaboration, saying, “she isn’t just an artist, she’s a movement. The truth is I always dreamt of collaborating with her.”

At the time, he also shared his initial reaction to hearing “Medellín,” which actually moved him to tears.

“It’s impossible to hold back the tears and emotion after listening to this,” he wrote on Instagram before thanking Madonna.“You don’t know how happy this makes me and what this means in my life.”

As for Madonna, the icon is releasing a new, limited-edition merch collection, which was created in celebration of her Madame X concept film, which will premiere on Paramount+ tomorrow, October 8.

The exclusive collection is available for pre-order on Shop.Madonna.com and features apparel ranging from tees to hoodies, and matching sets to tie into the reminiscence of Madonna’s first-ever theater tour experience.

