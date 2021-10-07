LeBron James and wife Savannah wish their eldest son Bronny a Happy Birthday

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, cannot believe their eldest son is growing up so fast!

Both proud parents took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6 to wish LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny, a Happy 17th Birthday.

The Lakers star posted a set of photos from the teenager’s birthday dinner, starting with a sweet family photo including him and his wife, Bronny, and the pair’s other two children, Bryce, 14, and Zhuri, 6. LeBron also shared a couple photos of him with his arm around Bronny, followed by a few more showing the 17-year-old enjoying his dessert.

©LeBron James





“They is insane man!!! 17!! 17!! What In the hell is going on. How are you 17?? 🥺🥺🥺. My baby boy,” the NBA star wrote in his caption before switching gears. “Ight enough of soft 💩💩. 🤣🤣. Proud of you Young 🤴🏾. Watching you grow into the young man you are today makes me so happy and proud! Love you kid!”

He continued, “Keep going up above and beyond! I’m right here guiding and watching! ❤️❤️❤️❤️👑.”

Savannah also got in on the sentimental fun, posting a black-and-white photo of Bronny smiling down at his lit birthday candle.

“I can’t believe you are 17 @bronny!!!🥲,” she wrote, expressing the same disbelief as her husband. “But I’m so happy that you are growing into the amazing young man you are!! You make me so happy, I’m so proud of you and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you!! I love you beyond words!! 💕💕💕”

She went on to call her eldest son her “#GiverOfStretchMarks” before adding a laughing and a kissy face emoji.

©LeBron James





Even though he just turned 17, Bronny is already a star in his own right. The teenager, who currently has 5.9 million Instagram followers, leads Sierra Canyon High School’s basketball team and is expected to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the NBA.

Not only that, he’s also a member of popular onling gaming group FaZe Clan, excelling in video games and streaming his sessions for his fans all across the world to see.

Happy Birthday, Bronny!