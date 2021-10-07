Kaia Gerber shocked her dad when she called him with a baby bump on

It turns out that the 20-year-old’s character gets pregnant with an alien on the show, causing the supermodel to wear a fake baby bump. As most kids love to do, Kaia decided to have a little fun and pull a prank on her dad, Rande.

While wearing the fake bump on set, Kaia decided to FaceTime her dad and shock him into thinking she’s pregnant. She shared clips of her in the bump to her Instagram stories but we sadly didn’t see Rande’s reaction to his daughter’s joke. In her stories, Kaia put her hand on her belly and tried dancing around. She wrote in her story, “This was fun @randegerber.”

On the show, the 20-year-old plays the character Ruby. This new series was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the same two who created the original ‘American Horror Story.’ The show is made up of 16 episodes. According to E! News, the big difference between the two shows is the format. American Horror Stories is “a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode,” according to FX Chairman John Landgraf.

In addition to Kaia, the rest of the horror show’s cast includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Dylan McDermott, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, and Danny Trejo, according to the Daily Mail.