Antonio Banderas talks about shooting big pictures like ‘Indiana Jones’

Antonio Banderas is getting ready to shoot the upcoming “Indiana Jones” film, the fifth installment of the saga. “Let’s see if I survive the experience,” he said on the Spanish TV program El Hormiguero.

©GettyImages



Antonio Banderas walks the red carpet at the Miramar Hotel.

The Spanish actor is currently going through one of the most prolific periods of his career, working on independent films, American films, and Spanish films. “Indiana Jones” is one of his biggest roles to date, although he’s worked in Hollywood blockbusters before and has experience with the particular ways in which they work.

“I’ve shot films in four weeks and sometimes in less. This film is shooting since June and I’ll finish it in December. It’s an enormous production, it can have up to five different units working simultaneously across different countries.” While it’s amazing for him to be considered for a role of this size, he says that these kinds of projects can be “very impersonal.”