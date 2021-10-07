Britney Spears’ sons look just like her in a rare social media picture

Kevin Federline is the singer’s ex who she shares her two sons with. In a photo that was seen circulating around Instagram and posted by Federline, the two teens were posing with their dad’s friend who was standing in the middle of them.

Eddie Morales is the friend who refers to himself as an uncle to the boys. He posted the photo with a lengthy caption that read, “#weallwegot #whitsett During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living .. talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is … love you bro @federline4real.” “#unlikenoother #trueGentlemen #Friends #brothers @mike2big @dayneryan - YALL ALREADY KNOW 🤲🏻✊🏻 till the wheels fall off my brothers we gonna be here before & AFTER ….. waiting for u my G 🤲🏻❤️‍🩹 @tokebabe , @kingdamon_18 i need you to 2 train my,” the caption continued.

“‘nephew”……asap‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ 🎹🎹🎹 NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN ! #waitforit #mybrotherskeeper #childprodigy #jayden #preston …….:: #prouduncle @bkbmg i got the kangol in safe keepin🕊🕊🕊 #mkwforever #bkbmg #kingscountynyc ✊🏻we rep till the wheels fall off & our light dims…” Morales went on to say.

The last time social media saw a picture of the famous sons was back in March when the ‘Toxic’ singer shared a rare picture of her and her teen boys for their birthday. She captioned the sweet photo, “My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things,” she began. “I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men 🤷🏼‍♀️😂🥺 !!!”