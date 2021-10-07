Scott Disick is dating again after ‘unexpected’ breakup with Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick is ready to start hitting the dating scene after his unexpected split from Amelia Gray Hamlin last month. The couple parted ways in September and a source told PEOPLE, “Amelia broke up with Scott.” While Scott kept his feelings to himself a source told the outlet, “The split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected,” and “He was pretty shocked about it.” A month later it looks like the 38-year-old has had some tie to heal, “He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone,” the insider said.

The report comes 2 days after Page Six reported that “Amelia looked ready to date again” at a Paris Fashion Week party. “She was hanging with a group of girlfriends and flirting with lots of guys,” the source said.

The breakup came at an embarrassing time for Scott. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima had just leaked alleged messages from Scott venting about her PDA with Travis Barker. Despite the cringe moment the insider told PEOPLE. “He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them.”

As for his relationship with Kourtney after the mess? “Scott and Kourtney are doing okay too,” the source said. “He is still not completely over how serious Kourtney is with Travis. He is trying to let it go though. They want to make the upcoming holidays special for the kids so this is the focus.” Disick shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with Kourtney.

After the news of their breakup spread, Hamlin shared a quote that many believe to be about her decision to end things with him. “Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart,” the quote read. “Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”