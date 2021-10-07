Halle Berry shares a rare photo of her ‘little dude’ for his 8th birthday

Halle Berry’s son Maceo-Robert Martinez turned 8 on October 5th, and his famous mama shared a rare image on Instagram to celebrate. In the adorable image, Maceo is rocking a fun look wearing a newsboy hat and camo shorts. His brown jacket had a rope tied around it and what looks like hay coming out of the gloves so it‘s possible he was trying on his scarecrow Halloween costume when she snapped the pic. Berry wrote, “this little dude is 8 today!” In the caption adding, “Happy Birthday THUNDER! ❤️” which could be his nickname.

©Halle Berry



Maceo turned 8 on October 5th

Berry’s fans couldn’t help but see Maceo’s resemblance to mom even with his face slightly covered. “Even from this pic, you can tell he looks just like you .. geesh.” Several others added, “wow your twin.” The 55-year-old actress shares Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez. They met in 2010 on the set of Dark Tide and they got married while she was pregnant with Maceo on July 13, 2013, at the Chateu des Conde in France. They filed for divorce in 2015 after 2 years of marriage.

Maceo isn‘t the only one celebrating this week. It was revealed that Berry, is among the honorees at this year’s edition of the Critics Choice Association’s annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event along with Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, and Barry Jenkins. Per Variety, as the first and only Black woman to receive an Oscar for best actress, she will receive the Career Achievement Award, recognized for her roles in films such as “Monster’s Ball,” “Die Another Day,” “Jungle Fever,” and “John Wick.

“Berry’s iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her,” said Shawn Edwards, executive producer of the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television and a CCA board member. “She has become the personification of excellence as she transitions from being in front of the camera to sitting in the director’s chair.”