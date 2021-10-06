Bella Hadid is extremely proud of sister Gigi for being a terrific mother to Khai

Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her daughter Khai’s first birthday and everyone from Bella Hadid to Yolanda Hadid posted a sweet message for the little one’s birthday. Now, Bella is celebrating her older sister for being the great mom that she is.

The supermodel put up a carousel post of several pictures from baby Khai’s birthday party and she captioned it, “Watching my sister be the greatest mother to the most magical child is the biggest joy in my life.”

The photos showed close family and friends posing with Khai in front of giant balloons and other birthday decorations. It seems like Gigi did a great job planning her daughter’s big birthday which consisted of balloon animals, mini playgrounds, and lots of drinks for the adults. Brother Anwar’s girlfriend Dua Lipa was also there as she was seen posing with Bella in one of the photos from her post.

©Gigi Hadid



Gigi Hadid with her baby girl.

When Bella isn’t on aunt duty, she is strolling around New York City with boyfriend Marc Kalman. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old was spotted with her boo and Anwar strolling around the streets of Manhattan. For the outing, Bella wore a white baseball tee under a black leather jacket, paired with black sweatpants, and matching sneakers. Her dark hair was pulled back in a low sleek bun and she wore dark sunglasses. Marc and Anwar were also in casual fits that consisted of sweats, baseball caps, and beanies.