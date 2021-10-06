Kylie Jenner dressed as Freddy Kruger for her new spooky makeup collection

If there is one thing Kylie Jenner is good at, it’s staying relevant and releasing Kylie Cosmetics makeup collections for practically any and every occasion and for nearly every holiday. Now that spooky season is in full swing, the makeup mogul just released promos for a Halloween collection that she is soon releasing.

The 24-year-old is releasing a Kylie Cosmetics x “A Nightmare on Elm Street” collaboration and to help promote it, Jenner of course did a photoshoot in which she wore a Freddy Kruger-inspired costume. Even when trying to look spooky, the reality star still looked stunning in a full-sleeved catsuit that resembled Krueger’s famous scarring on his body from the films. She topped off the look with matching heels, a dark wig that had piecey bangs, and nails that resembled the character’s Kylie bladed hands.

She captioned the Instagram teaser, “KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 🔪🩸 ahhh what a DREAM to collaborate with the icon of horror! reveal happening right now on my stories! launching 10.12 @kyliecosmetics.” Fans commented on the post writing things like, “queen of literally everything.” Another comment read, “Nailed it🤓.”

On the same day, Jenner released another promo that was even more creepy. The short social media video showed Jenner in the nude, dripping in blood. She captioned the post, “can you guess who we collaborated with this year for halloween? 👀 collection reveal coming today @kyliecosmetics 🩸🩸.” The video received over 13 million views.

Jenner sure knows how to break the Internet!