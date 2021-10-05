Tyra Banks pays homage to Britney Spears on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

News that Britney Spears’ father Jamie has been suspended as the conservator of her state has everyone excited, including Tyra Banks. Last night the Dancing With The Stars host paid tribute to the singer on the show with 2 outfits. Her first look was inspired by Britney’s famous school girl outfit from “Baby One More Time.”

The model took to her Instagram story and explained, “I‘m sending love and paying homage to one of the most powerful recording artists to ever live. She is a living legend, she is Britney Spears.” She also had a message for Britney, “Britney I see you, I love you. We love you so much, we are here for you. It’s all about you tonight on Dancing With The Stars, your songs, your artistry just the amazing genius that you are,” the 47-year-old sai.

The host‘s second look was a perfectly fitted cutout green dress with a gold snake belt. The look was of course inspired by Britney’s performance of “A Slave For You” at the 2001 MTV VMAs. The Americas Next Top Model host didn’t want to go all out with a real albino Burmese python. Which was probably a good thing, 20 years her VMA’s the snake wrangler said her performance with the 7-foot snake, ‘could have been really risky.’

On September 29th Judge Brenda Penny agreed it was time to remove Britney’s controversial patriarch in front of a packed hearing in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Jamie was suspended and immediately removed from the conservatorship altogether.

Following shocking allegations Jamie bugged his daughter‘s house to spy on her, Britney’s private attorney Mathew Rosengart (or “Rosengod” to some #freebritney supporters) hired military security specialists to sweep her Thousand Oaks, California mansion. “When allegations arose about the spying action was immediately taken to make sure things were more secure,” a source told the Sun, per Page Six.

The sweep was ordered while Britney was celebrating with her fiancé Sam Asghari. In court papers, Rosengart accused Jamie of engaging “in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy.” The “intense surveillance apparatus … evidently captured attorney-client communications” as well as “audio recordings from Britney’s bedroom, including private communications with her children,” the filing said. It is not yet clear if anything was found.