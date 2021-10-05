Ella Emhoff is a fan of the oversized fashion trend

One of this fall’s latest trends is oversized pieces. Think baggy jeans, oversized blazers, oversized hoodies, and more. While today‘s generation is all about the baggy look, some are not totally about it. Film producer, Kerstin Emhoff is one of those who is a bit confused about the oversized trend and is poking fun at her daughter Ella for partaking in it.

©Kerstin Emhoff



The 22-year-old model is clearly a fan of the oversized trend.

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris is an accomplished young model who was seen strutting the runways in Paris Fashion Week. Kerstin posted a picture of the 22-year-old on her Instagram stories wearing one of her all-black runway looks which consisted of a baggy sweater and pants, a quilted bag and sunglasses.

The 54-year-old wrote in white font over the photo, “I hope you don‘t trip on these pants @ellaemhoff #MOMWORRIES.” Ella isn’t just wearing baggy clothes while modeling, she was seen strolling around Paris with her boyfriend wearing a look that consisted of an oversized plaid blazer worn over a black crop top, paired with flared pants and a brown handbag.

©GettyImages



Ella Emhoff wearing an all-plaid look while in Paris with her boyfriend.

It’s been a busy few months so far for the 22-year-old. Back in July, Ella walked in a Balenciaga fashion show before making her Met Gala debut wearing a sparkly red pantsuit with matching sneakers in September.

Surprisingly, Ella has only been modeling since this past February when she signed with IMG Models after she got noticed by the public at President Biden’s Inauguration.