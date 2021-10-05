Zoe Saldana and family rode horses and ATVs on a trip together

Family is everything to Zoe Saldana. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actress and her husband Marco Perego are parents to six-year-old Cy and Bowie and four-year-old Zen. It’s obvious that quality time with family is everything to the famous couple. The 43-year-old actress posted a few photos from her family fun-filled weekend and we can’t get enough of them.

It seems that the ‘Avatar’ actress and her family are currently on a family vacation in Portugal and they all went horseback riding together. Saldana captioned the carousel photos, “My ride or dies 🐎 #family #views #portugal #explore 📸 @ro.gramm.”

In the post, Saldana and family were seen riding horses and riding ATVs. According to the photos, it seems like the family of five had a wonderful time together. The quality time with her family seemed much needed as the Dominican beauty has been hard at work on Netflix’s new animated fantasy project, ‘Maya and the Three.’ The nine-part series is set in a fantastical world ruled by four kingdoms, according to Entertainment Weekly. Saldana plays the voice of warrior princess Maya.

Saldana spoke about the role in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I can only speak to the impact it had on me as a first-generation Latina in America. As someone feeling the need for representation; as the mother of three beautiful boys who, already, at the tender ages of 6-and-a-half and 4-and-a-half, are acknowledging that there aren‘t enough portrayals of children who look like them. Maya and the Three is a big step in the right direction. It’s beautiful,” she said.

“I love the example that Maya is going to bring not just to young Latinx girls, but young girls from all walks of life. And knowing that this show is on Netflix, a platform with a huge global reach, is really inspiring. My heart is bursting with pride and happiness, and a sense of feeling seen.”