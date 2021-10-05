Eiza Gonzalez looked stunning in a trendy outfit and a makeup-free face while in Paris

Eiza Gonzalez has been busy traveling the globe and jet setting around Paris for fashion week. Earlier this week, the 31-year-old was spotted galavanting around the city of lights in a fashionable outfit while showing off her glowy skin.

©GrosbyGroup



The 31-year-old actress wore a trendy all-black outfit for a night out on the town.

The actress was photographed wearing a trendy oversized leather blazer over a crop top, paired with black skinny jeans, and a small red purse. She topped off her look with matching boots and a pendant necklace worn around her neck. The Mexican beauty smiled at cameras with a makeup-free face and her brown hair styled down and wavy.

Prior to attending Paris fashion week, the 31-year-old was seen in Manhattan last month for New York Fashion Week. She was photographed at a Bulgari event alongside model Irina Shayk and Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin. For the event, the ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ actress wore a black tube top and oversized grey pleated pants with matching pointy heels.

And when Gonzalez isn’t attending fashion shows or strolling around Paris, she is spending time with her athlete boyfriend, Paul Rabil. The two were spotted last week grabbing dinner in California together and packing on the PDA while at their dinner table.

The two went public with their relationship earlier in the summer and seem to be inseparable ever since.