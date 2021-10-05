Heidi Klum is canceling her annual Halloween party again

Heidi Klum is the hostess with the mostest when it comes to her annual Halloween party. She has been throwing the star-studded party since 2002 and goes all out with her costumes including prosthetics, hours of makeup, and body doubles but the supermodel has decided to cancel the party for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with TooFab the 48-year-old model explained “With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it‘s still too early for me to feel okay having a party. So I will not do that this year again.”
Klum said she decided to cancel the party for the same reason she did last year, “Like last year, I feel like it‘s insensitive of me to do that. I don’t want anyone to get hurt because of we‘re having fun on my dime so I don’t want to do that,” she explained. Of course, that doesn’t mean the costume queen isn’t going to be celebrating, “I’m already working on something, because I‘m also a creative person, and I live for that, that’s why I get up every morning because I love it” she said. “I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I‘m definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?” the spooky season lover added.
The America’s Got Talent judge’s parties are usually filled with celebrities but she has plenty of people at home she can get creative with. She has four children, Leni, 17, Henry, 16, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, and married Tom Kaulitz in 2019. If we are lucky we might get a sequel to the short film Klum produced last year for the holiday. On October 31st, 2020 the former Victoria Secret angel shared a 5 and a half minute short called “Heidi Does Halloween,” that involved mummies, fart jokes, and encouraged people to stay at home and enjoy the time they can with their family. If you didn’t get to see it last year, check it out below:
Klum shared Henry, Johan, and Lou with her ex-husband Seal. Leni’s biological father is businessman Flavio Briatore and Seal adopted her while they were still married.