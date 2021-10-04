Adele, Reese Witherspoon, Kourtney Kardashian, and more celebs react to Facebook and Instagram outage

At some point today you probably noticed that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were no longer working on your phone. The global outage started just before noon ET and it was nearly 6 hours before it was resolved. Now the apps “networking issues” seem to be fixed but it may take time for it to reach everyone. With no place to scroll or post everyone flocked to Twitter to talk about the strange outage. The situation sparked reactions and tweets from celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Reese Witherspoon , Tara Reid, Dolly Parton and even Adele. Check out some of the funniest celebrity tweets about the day the #internetShutDown.
Dwayne Johnson continues tradition of singing for grandma Grover on her 102nd birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger wishes Joseph Baena, his son with former mistress, a happy 24th birthday
Hiya babes!— Adele (@Adele) October 4, 2021
here’s a video of my dog I would have put on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/BhQ0Jv8MIZ— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 4, 2021
Hi!— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 4, 2021
Everyone showing up to @Twitter today while @Facebook@instagram@WhatsApp are down like... pic.twitter.com/SGtr722FAo— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 4, 2021
All other social platforms today: Kaput.— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 4, 2021
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/GQPiDrpixz
Hello instagramers are you enjoying Twitter ? 💜— Tara Reid (@TaraReid) October 4, 2021
What are we supposed to do with this information other than laugh? https://t.co/bqDkxpdcan— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 4, 2021
When Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp ALL stop working! 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/xD1ADNGdXC— Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) October 4, 2021
Yesterday’s Instagram is not today’s Instagram— FAT JOE (@fatjoe) October 4, 2021