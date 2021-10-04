In this photo illustration a tweet on Twitter with a
TWITTER WINS!

Adele, Reese Witherspoon, Kourtney Kardashian, and more celebs react to Facebook and Instagram outage

Even the Kardashians weren’t safe from the outage

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

At some point today you probably noticed that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were no longer working on your phone. The global outage started just before noon ET and it was nearly 6 hours before it was resolved. Now the apps “networking issues” seem to be fixed but it may take time for it to reach everyone. With no place to scroll or post everyone flocked to Twitter to talk about the strange outage. The situation sparked reactions and tweets from celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Reese Witherspoon , Tara Reid, Dolly Parton and even Adele. Check out some of the funniest celebrity tweets about the day the #internetShutDown.


MORE:

Dwayne Johnson continues tradition of singing for grandma Grover on her 102nd birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger wishes Joseph Baena, his son with former mistress, a happy 24th birthday





















Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more