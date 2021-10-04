Adele, Reese Witherspoon, Kourtney Kardashian, and more celebs react to Facebook and Instagram outage

At some point today you probably noticed that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were no longer working on your phone. The global outage started just before noon ET and it was nearly 6 hours before it was resolved. Now the apps “networking issues” seem to be fixed but it may take time for it to reach everyone. With no place to scroll or post everyone flocked to Twitter to talk about the strange outage. The situation sparked reactions and tweets from celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Reese Witherspoon , Tara Reid, Dolly Parton and even Adele. Check out some of the funniest celebrity tweets about the day the #internetShutDown.

Hiya babes! — Adele (@Adele) October 4, 2021

here’s a video of my dog I would have put on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/BhQ0Jv8MIZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 4, 2021