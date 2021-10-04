Ben Affleck and George Clooney gush over working together on their new film

This weekend was the Los Angeles premiere of George Clooney and Ben Affleck’s new film, ‘The Tender Bar.’ The movie is set to hit theaters this December and then will be on Amazon Prime Video in early January. Clooney directed the film while Affleck is starring in it. The two were interviewed on the red carpet about the film and their friendship.

“Matt [Damon] had always told me that working with George as a director was a really special, extraordinary kind of experience for him,” Affleck told Access Hollywood. “I got to see what that was like and he is so smart about acting.”

Affleck went on to further gush about Clooney as a director. “He’s done it for so long and so well and he’s thought so much about it and he’s such a smart guy and when he comes to you…I think it’s as much about being convincing as what choices you make, he’s so smart with his choices and it’s like, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’”

“He’s given me the best notes of being directed in my career and I almost feel like I owe him half of the title, he’s just a brilliant guy,” he went on to say. “You look forward to coming to work every day and that’s the biggest blessing you can have.”