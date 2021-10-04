Dwayne Johnson continues tradition of singing for grandma Grover on her 102nd birthday

Dwayne Johnson has a lot of responsibilities to handle every single day--but he’s never too busy to wish the people he loves a happy birthday.

Marie Grover turns 102 years old today, and what better way to celebrate than with a special song from The Rock himself?

“When she turned 100, I started singing Happy Birthday to Grandma Grover. Today she’s 102 years old 🎂 🎉 and this has become one of myFAVORITE things to do. And she sang back to me!! 🎶☺️,” he tweeted. “I wish I still had my grandma, but I do have her! Enjoy your birthday! ❤️ Love, your Rock 💪🏾.”

This sweet birthday message from the Jungle Cruise star to Grandma Grover is something that started back in 2019, for her milestone 100th birthday.

It all started when a fan by the name of Jamie Klingler reached out to Johnson via Twitter, wanting to do something special for her best friend‘s grandmother for her birthday. Once the actor caught wind of Grandma Grover, who was said to be a fan of The Rock for more than 30 years, he was more than willing to wish the special lady a happy birthday.

That year, a pleasantly surprised Grover received a personalized video message from Johnson along with his rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

At the time, he tweeted out a video of their heartwarming interaction, writing, “Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock. (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝.”

For her 101st birthday, Grandma Grover received a handwritten card from Johnson, along with two bottles of his tequila brand, Teremana.

“Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it’s not time to do shots,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Happiest of birthdays – what an amazing and blessed life.”

With so much crazy celebrity news out there every single day, it’s nice to see a story like this continuing for three years in a row now. Hopefully, we can see Dwayne Johnson wish one of his biggest fans a happy birthday for many years to come.

Happy Birthday, Grandma Grover!