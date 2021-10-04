Penelope Disick is taking a few style tips from Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is already into the spooky holiday spirit as she showed on her Instagram last week. On Friday, the Poosh founder shared several photos of her Halloween decor which included life-size skeletons, mini pumpkins part of a tablescape, and more. Now it seems, Kourtney’s offspring, her nine-year-old daughter Penelope, is following in her Halloween-loving footsteps.

©Kourtney Kardashian





Over the weekend, the 42-year-old shared a picture of Penelope dressed up like a rocker. Maybe the little one is testing out different Halloween costumes? In the Instagram story, the nine-year-old wore a black wig under a dark beanie hat and her face was done up with dark smudged eyeliner, dark lipstick, and fake tattoos.

The famous daughter wore a black band t-shirt, black leggings that had the words “Juicy Couture” in rhinestones going down her leg. She completed her look with fishnet gloves, and Dr. Marten boots.

©Kourtney Kardashian





We can only help but wonder if Travis Barker was the inspiration for Penelope’s rocker look. Kourtney and the Blink 192 drummer have been dating for several months. The two were friends for years and earlier this year in January, US Weekly confirmed that the Poosh founder and musician were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told US Weekly. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months.

The couple looks happier than ever and are often posting PDA filled pictures of their trips and time spent together. It seems that the Kardashian-Jenner family is happy for Kourtney and they approve of Travis. When sister Kim Kardashian appeared on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ last month, she dished on the lovebirds.