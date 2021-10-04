Cardi B supports Offset after he debuts as a model in the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is a proud wife! The Dominican descent rapper and Grammy winner took social media to gush over her husband Offset. The couple attended the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, rocking the luxury brand.

After Offset strutted down the runway wearing a do-rag, an oversized leather jacket over a hoodie, and oversized pants with a plaid shirt tied around his waist, the “WAP” interpreter shared on her Instagram account images of the special moment. “Popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetrn, who walked the show!”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Cardi B and Rapper Offset poses the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France.

Offset also thanked the designer in an Instagram post. “Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia for allowing me to be apart[sic] of your art SS22,” he wrote.

Cardi wore a Balenciaga trench coat with magazine covers paired with a black headpiece, matching gloves, and boots for the show.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Cardi B is seen with Offset after the Balencaga show.

The star is definitely redefining fashion. Cardi has been serving looks after looks after making her first public appearance after giving birth to her baby boy. The starlet has become the center of attention at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper is giving us drama from wearing a form-fitting over-the-top sequined gown from Thierry Mugler’s 1995 couture collection, with a matching cape constructed in feathers, to the Balenciaga ensemble, and we are all here for it.

At HOLA! USA, we are fascinated by all her outfits; therefore, we created an album so we all can relive these looks all the time here!