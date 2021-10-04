Joan Collins claims the Kardashians have undergone ‘an awful lot of’ cosmetic surgery

Joan Collins has something to say about the Kardashian sisters! The legendary star claims the famous family have undergone “an awful lot of surgery.”

The 88-year-old actress who is best known for her iconic role in Dynasty, is giving fans some of her uncensored thoughts in her new memoir My Unapologetic Diaries, including secrets from her former co-stars and what she thinks about some of the most well-known Hollywood stars.

Collins revealed she is close with the famous momager and didn’t want to give that many details, however she went on to give the readers a piece of her mind.

“Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude about her children, but there’s an awful lot of surgery there and I’ve talked to my friends about it, as I’m sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists,” the star shared.

The actress also talked about Italian star Sophia Loren, explaining that they are not “bosom buddies and she’s never going to speak to me again,” adding that her teeth “look like they have been carved out of ivory.”

And about her co-star Linda Evans she said, “Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid?”