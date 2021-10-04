Ivanka Trump dressed in workout leggings and a hoodie for a Target shopping trip

Celebrities often prove that they are just like the rest of us by doing things such as shopping at Target with their families. Ivanka Trump was seen doing just that this past weekend.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump in a Target aisle over the weekend.

The Former Senior Advisor to former President Trump was photographed on Sunday running errands and grabbing a few items from everyone’s favorite store, Target. The 39-year-old looked casual for the occasion wearing a grey crew neck sweatshirt, blue workout leggings, and black sneakers. Her blonde hair was loosely pulled back in a low ponytail and she protected her makeup free face with a black mask.

Trump was shopping with her three children that she shares with husband Jared Kushner, 10-year-old daughter Arabella, seven-year-old son Joseph, and five-year-old Theodore. The children were all dressed in casual t-shirts and shorts. Each of the children wore face masks too and carried Target shopping bags in their hands.

Although the 39-year-old was born into a wealthy family, Trump has certainly found much success on her own. The businesswoman’s net worth is reportedly $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Combined with Kushner, as a couple they are estimated to be worth $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Back in the day, the savvy daughter of the former president said, “I make money because I have to pay for everything apart from my school fees. My mother even makes me pay my own telephone bill,” according to Yahoo!