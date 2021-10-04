Becky G explains what makes her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget ‘an honorary Mexican’

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget have been in a relationship for five years now. According to the Mexican-American singer, the soccer player is equally loved by the rest of her family members.

During the BoxyCharm’s Mercadito de Colores event, the singer, actress, and businesswoman shared with People the “really sweet” relationship her boyfriend has with her grandparents.

“He can communicate with my abuelitos. It’s cute. It’s really sweet,” she says. “It’s just a different connection; I think when someone does relate to your culture. But even then, within the Latinx community, there are so many differences.”

According to the “Sin Pijama” interpreter and Treslúce founder, the 29-year-old Argentinian descent and LA Galaxy player, is aware of his Latinx identity. “Culturally speaking, there’s so much that we take away from one another, and learn from one another. He’s an honorary Mexican at this point,” she adds with a laugh, as reported by the publication. “He really is. He’s totally embraced by my family, for sure.”

Although Lletget is considered an “honorary Mexican” by Becky’s family, the athlete lived an interesting experience when his team, the U.S. National Soccer Team, faced off against Mexico in the Gold Cup during the 2021 summer.

According to Becky G, it was a bittersweet moment. “I was like, ‘I’m rooting for you, just not USA. I want you to win. But I will be sad if Mexico loses!‘” she says. “And that’s a real thing that I think a lot of our youth experiences, especially Mexicanos because we‘re neighbors. We were Mexico here in LA. This was Mexico. So we identify as Mexican.”

“I grew up rooting for Mexico. I was never rooting for USA,” she adds. “Then my man started playing; I was like, ‘I guess. Maybe.’”

The star learned how to embrace the best of both worlds; however, she revealed to the public that at the beginning of her career, it was challenging to be a Mexican-American trying to become a powerhouse figure in the entertainment industry.

“It‘s this bridge that we’re building, and every brick counts. It does come with a lot of hardship. I‘d be lying; there were a lot of identity crises involved with it in the beginning of my career, where I was like, ’Okay, I‘m either too Mexican for the Americans and too American for the Mexicans,’” she says candidly. “‘I can’t be in the middle; this is exhausting. How do I manage?‘”

“I think it was just learning that we have to create a world of our own, where we can be the 200%. It‘s the new American,” she adds. “To be Spanglish-speaking, that’s how I think, that‘s how I dream. I have dreams in Spanish; I have dreams in English. I don’t really know how fair it is to look at our youth and say, ‘You have to decide,’ when we identify with both.”