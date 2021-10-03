Kim Kardashian is hosting SNL and is feeling the nerves

Kim Kardashian is adding yet another accomplishment to her name, hosting Saturday Night Live on October 9. This gig is one that’s coveted by celebrities, earning them notoriety and renown. Kim has confessed to feeling very nervous about the occasion.

While usually, hosts are singers or actors, every season of SNL makes sure to add a host that doesn’t fit neatly into these parameters, like Elon Musk and now, Kim Kardashian.

Kim has received praise and congratulations from friends and followers, who’ll be sure to keep an eye on her SNL appearance. On Instagram, she shared a video of an arrangement of flowers that her friend and designer Jeff Leatham sent to her. She said, “Thanks so much for sending me these flowers. That is so amazing and I absolutely love them. The pressure.” Then, on Twitter she wrote, “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

I’m hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnlpic.twitter.com/sb2LnHD2sI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 22, 2021

The new season of SNL has announced its first round of hosts, which include Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis. Musical guests include Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug and Brandi Carlile.

SNL has been airing since 1975 and is one of the most emblematic shows in the U.S, putting a spotlight on a variety of talented performers. While the show continues to win awards, its been struggling with its rating, which took a plunge last March, reaching its lowest numbers in the decade. A host like Kim Kardashian is likely to bring the numbers up by a significant amount.