Adele’s new album is possibly teased with these billboards

We’ve been eagerly awaiting for Adele’s new album since her previous one broke records in 2017, when it was released. Fans and followers have long been speculating for a release date for her new record and now, with the appearance of some mysterious billboards with the number “30” on them, a release date might be on the horizon.

Photos of the signs have been captured in a variety of places from Dubai to Ireland to cities in the US. The billboard is simple, with a black background and the number 30 printed in an elegant gold font.

Adele, usually a private person, takes that approach with her musical releases. She hasn’t made any announcements yet, but considering her previous records -- titled “19,” “21,” and “25” for the age in which she wrote them -- the addition of “30” seems pretty fitting. Back in 2019, she playfully wrote in an Instagram post, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” suggesting that the record was written during that year.

Fans have also monitored the activity of Jedidiah Jenkins, a wellness author who’s also friends with Adele, who’s recently liked the posts featuring the billboards online, adding credibility to people’s suspicions.

These billboards and excitement was stirred after a radio host tweeted and then deleted a post that read, “New Adele. This Week.” While no Adele music has been released, Taylor Swift moved the release of her new record from November 19 to November 12, which some people believe was meant to accommodate Adele’s release.