Mark Consuelos surprises Kelly Ripa with cake and roses ahead of her 51st birthday

Mark Consuelos knows how to make Kelly Ripa feel special. Consuelos has been filling in for Ryan Seacrest this week on Live! With Kelly and Ryan and he took advantage of his time there by surprising his wife of 25 years with a birthday extravaganza. Ripa turns 51 on October 2nd and he had a huge two-tier white cake and a bouquet of white roses to present her with on live television. They shared a kiss and Ripa shared her cake, feeding him by hand. “Oh my God!” Kelly exclaimed as Mark, 50, wheeled out the cart to the sounds of loud cheers.

Mark was Ripa’s co-host this week filling in for Ryan

The Hollywood power couple first met on the set of All My Children in 1995. For Ripa, none of this would be possible without the show. “All My Children is responsible for my entire life. I don’t say that lightly. I met my husband on All My Children. I had my children on All My Children,” Ripa said earlier this year.

On Wednesday Kelly said having Consuelos their cohosting reminded her of their time together on the soap opera. Consuelos explained just how much time they used to spend together, which could explain how they knew they were the one after just a year of dating, “We worked together on a soap where we would work 10, 11, 12 hours together,” he explained. Then he continued, they “decided to move out of the city where we had a two-minute commute, and we had to commute in together because all our scenes were predominantly together. Let‘s call it 12 hours on set, and then another hour back.”

When it comes to “couple goals” Consuelos and Ripa are one of the cutest and strongest couples in Hollywood. They got married in 1996 and went on to have three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. After 25 years, their flame is still burning and they aren’t afraid to show the world just how strong their desires are for each other, even if it embarrasses their kids in the process.