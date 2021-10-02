Kelly Clarkson wins battle against her ex-husband over Montana ranch

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have been battling it out in court since she filed for divorce in June 2020. While the divorce is final, they have had an incredibly messy and public battle over spousal support, custody agreements, and the Montana Ranch that the couple shared during their marriage. Blackstock has been living on the property despite Clarkson wanting to sell it, arguing the ranch was “marital property.” But it looks like Blackstock will have to start packing soon because the judge ruled that the ranch falls within the prenup, and it’s hers to keep per TMZ.

Clarkson is the sole titleholder to the ranch and in August 2021 US revealed she wanted to sell it but her request was denied as Blackstock was still living on the property. According to the court it costs $81,000 per month to maintain. The music manager testified during hearings in February and March that he planned to leave the entertainment industry to become a full-time rancher and rodeo sponsor. ﻿

As noted by TMZ, Blackstone called for a trial on the validity of the prenup and the judge ruled it was valid. So he can’t touch any of the ginormous fortunes the singer earned during the marriage, which is around $1.9 mil a month.

It’s pretty shocking to see Blackstone’s fight for more of anything after a Los Angeles County Court ruled that starting on April 1, 2021, the “Stronger” singer was required to pay him $150,000 per month in spousal support. Plus, according to court documents, Clarkson must also pay $45,601 per month in child support. Bringing the total owed to Blackstock each month to $195,601.

According to August 2021 court docs, Clarkson and Blackstock’s “marital or domestic partnership status” will end on January 7, 2022, per US.