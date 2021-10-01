Scarlett Johansson breaks silence following controversial lawsuit against Disney

It seems Scarlett Johansson and Disney are in good terms again, as it was revealed that the lawsuit filed by the Hollywood star has been settled.

The actress who recently welcomed her new baby boy with husband Colin Host, claimed the company had breached the contract with the release of the highly-anticipated movie Black Widow, previously promising an exclusive wide theatrical release.

And while the terms of the settlement remain private, it was reported that Disney agreed to give Scarlett more than $40 million in compensation, after the star requested for $80 million more on top of her $20 million payment for the movie.

©Marvel Studios





Now both parties have stated they are happy with the settlement, with Scarlett admitting she can move forward now that the differences with Disney have been resolved, and is looking “forward to continuing” collaborating with the company.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team,” Scarlett shared.

Black Widow earned more than $379 million at the box office, adding $60 million through the streaming platform, with Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios, declaring they had “come to a mutual agreement,” and were also looking forward to work with Scarlett in the future.