Jennifer Garner celebrated the 20th anniversary of ‘Alias’ with a cast reunion

Jennifer Garner was seen out earlier this week with her boyfriend John C. Miller strolling around New York City grabbing coffee together. Later in the week, the ‘13 Going On 30’ actress threw a party for her and her former cast members of the series, ‘Alias’ that came out 20 years ago.

Garner used the night as an opportunity to join TikTok and put a little sentimental video together of her and her cast mates 20 years ago versus now. She posted the completed video to her Instagram and wrote a sweet caption to go along with it.

“Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork. If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain— you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN,” the caption began.

“Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!” Garner continued in her caption.

“We missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in. We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again. ♥️🥷🏻👩🏻‍🎤”

“The 20th anniversary also seemed like as good an excuse as any to join TikTok. No dot in the middle over there, but the same nonsense— jennifergarner on TikTok—I am more embarrassed for myself than you could possibly be for me, so just please—avert your gaze. 🙈👵🏼,” she adorably wrote.