EXCLUSIVE: Roselyn Sánchez opens up like never before: a heart-to-heart conversation

You are a good mother, but at the same time you spend a lot of time away from home because of work. For example, you spent three months shooting in Puerto Rico, away from your family in LA. Does this affect your relationship with your husband? How do you feel about being away from your children? It must not be easy.

My last two jobs have added a great deal of stress to my life. Before Fantasy Island I spent three months in Miami shooting another series, add to that another three months and a half in Puerto Rico, that’s almost seven months away from home. It’s been hard, it’s hard on a marriage and difficult as a mother. Whenever I tell Eric I have to leave for six weeks to film a movie or a series, he understands. He’s respectful. He has to deal with the same issues as an actor himself. It’s a major nuisance because we both depend on a business that has us constantly traveling and requires endless hours. I don’t think Eric loves it. I recall hearing reproach in his voice once when he said to me, “Hey Roselyn, you have to think things through when you accept a job, because you have to leave again… What about the kids?” But at the same time, he has always respected and supported me. He’s not the typical man that makes you choose between him or your career. He doesn’t like it, but he puts up with it. As an actor he has to deal with the same thing. I have to admit that he works on this relationship more than I do. If I’m honest, he’s much more romantic and aware of things than I am. Whenever I return home and try to set my schedule, he’s the one telling me we need a date night at least once a week.