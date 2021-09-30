Rauw Alejandro never gave up on finding love with Rosalia

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía are hottest new couple of the moment. After several rumors of romance, the singers finally confirmed that they are dating. On the beautiful singers 28th birthday they both shouted out their love for each other to the world on social media. Rosalía seems very happy with her new love, and Rauw is head over heals after finally winning over the girl he’s had his eyes on since 2018.

©@rosalia.vt



Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía are the newest exciting couple

Rauw might be evidence that manifestation works, “I love Rosalía,” he said in an interview in 2018. A year later, the singer he would like to meet the girl who had taken the reins of Spanish urban music. “I have a crush there with Rosalía,” he said in a live stream at the time.

Rauw‘s feeling never went away and he continued to manifest her love. Before Primer Impacto in 2020, he made his feelings for the singer public again, “I’m not going to lie to you, for me, Rosalía is beautiful. For me, she‘s the most beautiful there is,” he said with a big hopeful smile on his face.

©@rauwalejandro



The couple finally confirmed their love after rumors began to spread

As time went by, Rauw finally got to win over the lady that had his heart for years. There have been rumors swirling about the two since last year but they claimed they were just friends. Now everything is out and in the open and it‘s clear the couple is loving the time they are spending together.

©@rauwalejandro



La pareja está de lo más contenta

They decided to finally come clean on September 25, while celebrating Rosalia‘s 28th birthday. Rauw posted a series of photos with the birthday girl, “Even if the sun goes out with you, the day never ends. Happy birthday, baby...” he wrote with love in the caption.