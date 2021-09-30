Leonardo DiCaprio‘s girlfriend Camila Morrone spotted on the set of new TV series

Camila Morrone, the 24 year old Argentinean-American actress, is back to shooting her Amazon series, which was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show, titled “Daisy Jones and the Six,” tells the story of a fictional rock band in the 70’s.
Morrone, who is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio, was spotted on the set looking era-appropriate, wearing a brown skirt and a multicolored turtleneck. She was captured on her way to shoot a scene with her costar Sebastian Chacon, with both photographed wearing face masks and the gear necessary to follow COVID-19 protocols.
Actors made their return to set this Monday, with Camila uploading a black and white post on Instagram. ”March 2020 we got shut down one week before production. A year and a half later, we finally start our long awaited first day on this show. We cannot wait to give you sex, drugs, rock and roll, and a whole lotta drama,”she wrote.
The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine. It will be directed by Niki Caro and it’s based on a novel of the same name, written by New York Times bestseller author Taylor Jenkins Reed. The novel was incredibly successful, telling the story of the rise of a rock band in the 70’s, with lots of music, drama, and sex. The main cast is made up of Riley Keough, who plays the lead role, and Sam Claflin. Costarring are Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse,Sebastian Chacon and more.
Camila Morrone had her acting debut in 2013, from a young age. Her breakout was with the film “Never Goin’ Back,” which she co-starred alongside Maia Mitchell. She also starred in the horror movie “Death Wish,” and, more recently, in “Mickey and the Bear,” a drama where her work was met with rave reviews. “Daisy Jones and The Six,” is her biggest work to date, but probably not for long.