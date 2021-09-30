Sylvester Stallone stops by his daughters Sistine and Sophia’s ‘Unwaxed Podcast’

The latest guest on Sistine Stallone and Sophia Stallone’sUnwaxed Podcast is none other than their famous father: Sylvester Stallone.

They first started teasing the episode a few days prior, having fans guess who was joining them by giving them by teasing the fact that it was going to be their “biggest guest yet.” Immediately, their listeners started flooding the comments section with the assumption it was their father--and they were right.

“Ep. 50 is live!!! 🥊From his childhood, career, raising daughters- the girls cover it all,” the official podcast Instagram page wrote in their caption. “This episode shows a different, funnier, softer side of Sly and untold stories from the man himself.”

Sylvester also shared the news on his Instagram page, talking about how proud he is of his daughters for their podcasting prowess.

“I would love All my followers to please CHECK this out- Best interview ever! Tomorrow !” he wrote in his caption. “My daughters are so good! I am stunned and super proud !!! Go For It! Weekly on Tuesday’s …. Search UNWAXED PODCAST on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Youtube to listen to this great interview! Funny and outrageous !!!”