Jake Gyllenhaal reveals he got his dog ‘neuticles’ after having him neutered

Jake Gyllenhaal is opening up about his dog’s recent...enhancements.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor shared with fans that he was feeling a little bit guilty after deciding to get his dog neutered this week.

“It’s kinda been a tough week… I had to cut my dog’s balls off,” Gyllenhaal told Jimmy Fallon.

“You, yourself?” the late night host asked before the 40-year-old joked, “I would have liked to, probably. But a professional should do that.”

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star went on to explain that even though he preferred not to, doctors urged him to get his dog neutered due to health concerns. That’s when Gyllenhaal said the veterinarian introduced the idea of getting his 7-year-old dog “neuticles,” which are “prosthetic testicles” for neutered pups.

According to the website for the product, neuticles — created in 1995 — are testicular implants made from either silicone or polypropylene to allow a pet to “retain its natural look and self-esteem.”

While Jake initially scoffed at the idea, he ended up coming back around at the last second.

“I said no, of course. But then I was like, ‘Well, what do they look like?’ ” Gyllenhaal explained as Fallon laughed. “I ended up calling my doctor the night before surgery and saying, ‘Can we get these neuticles?’ … Long story short, he has neuticles.”

Throughout the interview, he continued to joke about the experience, adding that he picked gorilla-sized “neuticles” for his German Shepherd. In the end, Fallon asked the star if his dog was doing well now, to which Gyllenhaal replied, “He’s great. He’s fine. He‘s healthy. He’s happy. He has no recollection whatsoever.”