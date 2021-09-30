Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend hung out in sweats while grabbing coffee together

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are strolling through Central Park packing on the PDA, Jennifer Garner is keeping busy as well with a male friend.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck strolling through Central Park last week hand in hand.

The ex of Affleck was seen happily strolling through New York City with rumored boyfriend, John C. Miller on Wednesday. The famous couple were enjoying the fall weather by sipping on iced coffees together.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Garner and John C. Miller having coffee and enjoying the weather together.

For the occasion, the ‘13 Going On 30’ kept it casual by wearing a black hoodie, matching sweatpants, a grey hat, and grey sneakers. She topped off her look with dark sunglasses. Miller wore a grey Puma t-shirt, black pants, and dark brown shoes. He carried a cup of coffee and had a blue face mask under his chin.

Garner and Miller have technically been dating since 2018, although they have yet put a label on their relationship.