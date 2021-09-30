Kim Kardashian donates $3K to single mother facing eviction

Kim Kardashian is doing her part to help save a newly-widowed single mother from getting evicted.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians made a $3,000 donation to a GoFundMe set up for Angelia Cantrell. She, along with her daughter and triplet sons, faced losing their home after losing her husband to the coronavirus.

Cantrell--who also lost her job due to the pandemic shortly after her husband died--was shocked by Kardashian’s generosity, which came when she had just a few hours left to save her home.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight about the miracle, she said, “‘When I saw the donation [from Kim Kardashian], I literally fell to the floor in tears.”

“I shared my GoFundMe link with several celebrities, including Supernatural TV stars Alaina Huffman and Lisa Berry who donated as well, just simply asking them to share,” she continued. “I never dreamed that celebrities would take notice of our story, let alone donate.”

“During this difficult time in my life, I prayed daily and continuously kept my faith throughout. When I received the donation, I had hours left to gather the money and pay my landlord to avoid eviction,” Angelia explained. “Words cannot describe how blessed and thankful we are. This, by far, has been one of the biggest miracles God has given.”

Last week, the single mother shared an update on her fundraiser, writing: “Yesterday, I was blessed with donations that met my goal of what I assumed was exactly what I needed to pay the rent to avoid eviction. Unfortunately, I’m still a little shy of what we need. I’m thankful for what I’ve already received, and will continue to keep my faith that God will provide. Can‘t thank my Donors enough...”

As of Thursday, September 30, Angelia has raised $4,335, with a new goal of $8K.