Tom Brady says he had to leave a voicemail the first time he called Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are one of the strongest celebrity couples. They started dating in 2006 and married just 3 years later and now have 2 children together. The athlete is featured on WSJ Magazine’s Men’s Fall Fashion Issue where he gushed about his wife and shared the story of how they met. The 44-year-old reminisced, “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her.’”

The couple celebrated their 12 wedding anniversary in February and it‘s clear Brady has no regrets about his decision to pick up the phone and call Gisele. “I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said with a smile. The model, however, didn’t pick up the phone. “She didn’t pick up, actually. I had to leave a voicemail,” he admitted.

Brady is launching his first line of men‘s training and activewear called “Brady Brand” in December and Gisele shared some of her thoughts with WSJ. Despite stereotypes that women love clothes more than men she revealed, “He loves clothes way more than I do.” The model knows about the industry though and noted, “He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That’s what fashion is about.”

The model has walked countless runways, constantly changing outfits so it makes sense that she’s not that into it anymore. “In the end, I think she‘s very much a hippie,” Tom explained. “She’d just prefer to wear, like, a simple little dress in 80-degree weather and, you know, just chill out.”

The couple shares children Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 10. The Buccaneers player fathered 14-year-old son John with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. They broke up in 2006 while she was pregnant.