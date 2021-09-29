Khloé Kardashian shuts down speculation she was ‘banned’ from the Met Gala

Khloé Kardashian is not here for the rumor that she’s been “banned” from the Met Gala.

On Tuesday, September 28, a fan asked the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to respond speculation that she’s never been asked to attend. There was also talk circulating that Khloé has been “banned” from the event, according to reports from E! News.

“Khloé now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumors are true because I‘ll burn that dinosaurs bones @KhloeKardashian please clarify thank u,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Khloé was quick to respond and shut those rumors down, writing back: “Absolutely NOT True.”

Absolutely NOT True — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2021

The Good American founder’s absence from the Met Gala sparked some controversy on social media after her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner attended the event earlier this month. Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, has attended the Met Gala four times, but did not hit the red carpet this year because of her pregnancy.

Of all the times her famous siblings have been invited to the prestigious event, Khloe and her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, have yet to attend. Still, she made sure to cheer her sisters while watching at home, tweeting about how much she loved their outfits.

“I seriously can not get over how incredible my sisters look tonight!!!!” she tweeted back in 2019 following their appearance at the event. “I’m dreaming of them 🥰🥰🥰.”

I seriously can not get over how incredible my sisters look tonight!!!! I’m dreaming of them 🥰🥰🥰 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 7, 2019

While on Twitter answering questions from fans, Khloé also let her followers in on what her and her daughter, True Thompson, could dress up as for Halloween.

“We haven’t chosen a thing,” the reality star revealed. “Normally I am further along than I am right now but I can’t think of some thing. True wants to be Moana and she wants me to be the pig, pua lol.”