Eiza González and Paul Rabil were seen sharing a kiss while on a dinner date

Eiza González and Paul Rabil have been going strong for some time now. The couple is often seen on outings going to clubs, bars, or dinners together. Earlier this week, the 31-year-old and the 35-year-old were photographed happily leaving a dinner date in West Hollywood, California.
On Tuesday, the actress and athlete were seen having a romantic dinner and packing on the PDA while inside. For the occasion, Gonzalez wore a light plaid shacket, a crop top underneath, and jeans.
She carried a tiny black purse in her hand. Rabil opted for an all-black outfit that consisted of a black t-shirt tucked into black trouser pants that was paired with white sneakers.
When the 31-year-old actress isn’t spending quality time with her athlete boyfriend, she is focusing on her upcoming acting gigs. It was announced last month that Gonzalez is in negotiations to join the cast of a new Netflix sci-fi show.
According to TV Insider, the series is based on the sci-fi book trilogy from Chinese writer Liu Cixin. Cixin’s first novel in the series “portrays a future where Earth is awaiting an alien invasion. The story follows Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist, who, after witnessing her father beaten to death by the Red Guards, attempts to aid the aliens in their invasion,” according to TV Insider.
It’s been a busy 2021 for the Mexican actress as she also appeared in the ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ film, Netflix’s ‘I Care A Lot’ and the animated film ‘Spirit Untamed.’