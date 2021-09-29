Salma Hayek says she is so proud of hubby François-Henri Pinault after Kering bans fur across all its brands

Everyone knows Salma Hayek loves animals, so it‘s no surprise she is happy about Kering’s recent decision to ban fur across all its brands. Hayek has a personal attachment to the decision as her husband François-Henri Pinault has been the chairman and CEO ofKering since 2005. The actress shared a rare selfie with her husband aboard a boat somewhere in blue water with happy smiles on both their faces. “So proud of my husband François-Henri Pinault! Kering announced last week that it is going entirely fur-free!” She wrote in the caption. One user wanted to know if they would also ban leather, while another noticed his resemblance to Daniel Craig. “He looks like Daniel Craig! James Bond!” They wrote.

The Luxury Fashion Group has some of the most desired brands under its umbrella including Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Yves Saint Laurent. They vowed to go “entirely fur-free” by next year starting from Fall 2022. Other animal fabrics and fibers like leather will still be used.

“For many years, Kering has sought to take the lead in sustainability, guided by a vision of luxury that is inseparable from the very highest environmental and social values and standards. When it comes to animal welfare, our Group has always demonstrated its willingness to improve practices within its own supply chain and the luxury sector in general. The time has now come to take a further step forward by ending the use of fur in all our collections. The world has changed, along with our clients, and luxury naturally needs to adapt to that,” Pinault declared last week. The first individual brand under Kering to decide to go fur-free was Gucci in 2017.

While animal rights activists and fought for decades for brands to stop using fur it continued to be a statement of elite luxury worn by many celebrities. However, with celebrities like Billie Eilish taking a stand, it seems like things are finally changing.

Eilish was the co-chair at the Met Gala this year and she stunning in a peach gown with a long train. It was later revealed that the singer agreed to wear the dress by Oscar de la Renta on the condition they stop selling fur.