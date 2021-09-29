Celine Dion says her official documentary will show a part of her nobody has ever seen

Documentaries about celebrities can be tricky without their approval Celine Dion has partnered with Sony to share he story with the world. The Canadian singer is of course the musical genius behind the “Titanic” theme song “My Heart Will Go On” but the world will get to see her like never before. She announced the news on her website Tuesday September 28th and made it clear she trusted director Irene Taylor Brodsky with her story.

In her statement Dion wrote, “I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before… I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

Dion also shared a message on Instagram that said “It’s official. We’re starting production on my official documentary. Looking forward to working closely with [Irene and Sony] on this project.- One that is very personal and will show everyone a part of me they haven’t seen before.”

©Celine Dion



Celine Dion’s statement on Instagram

Irene shared her excitement on the project, “Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Celine Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker. Having access to examine her life and inimitable career, will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world,” the filmmaker said.

With over 250 minion records Dion’s career is incredible. The feature-length project which will focus on the highs and lows of her 40-year career. At 53, there is no stopping the singer who is kicking off her new residency show at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 5th and her Courage world which was cut short in 2020 due to the pandemic will resume across North America and Europe in 2022.