Eiza González and her boyfriend Paul Rabil’s trip to Disneyland was too cute

Eiza González and her boyfriend Paul Rabil have been enjoying their time together, proudly displaying their love for each other in public. The actress and the professional lacrosse player visited the happiest place on earth Friday for the Dia de Los Muertos celebration at Disneyland in Anaheim California with some friends and it looked like they had an amazing time. Rabil wasn’t photographed but González posed with the cast of A Musical Celebration Of Coco, which is a new show at Disney California Adventure Park and she wore appropriate Mickey ears.

Eiza Gonzalez Visits Disneyland

Throughout the day the singer shared adorable moments walking through the park with her boyfriend and they showed some affection towards each other in footage posted by HOLA! Mexico. The thrill-seekers made sure to ride the big kid rollercoasters and her hair still looked perfectly in place after. The lacrosse player put his muscles to good use and carried the artist on his back piggyback style while they toured the world of Star Wars.

While it doesn’t seem Rabil has made Gonzales a perfectly tailored Instagram grid yet, she made the relationship official in her IG stories a couple of months ago in July. She shared a photo posing with the grinning athlete to celebrate his impressive achievements. “Congratulations to the Lacrosse [goat] on becoming an all-time leader with the most points/goals in pro lacrosse history!!” The adorable shout-out ended with, “I love u @paulrabil No one works harder than you.”