Khloe Kardashian happily said she found “The One” in her latest Instagram post

Khloe Kardashian posted a new campaign advertising her Good American jeans and it’s one of her sexiest campaigns yet. In the social media video, Kardashian is seen in bed wearing only a light wash pair of jeans.

In the video posted on Tuesday, the 37-year-old’s voice is heard saying that she has found “the one.” Wearing only jeans and diamonds, Kardashian said her jeans make her feel confident and sexy. She captioned the steamy marketing video as, “I think I found The One @goodamerican.”

In addition to making headlines for her steamy Good American post, Kardashian is also in the news today following her appearance on the ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ on Monday night. During the interview, Corden asked Kardashian how the family has been coping since they ended E!’s ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

“Since 2007, we haven‘t gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest I’ve ever had,” the Good American founder said.

“And it was weird at first, but actually nice for a minute because we got to remember, ‘’Ok, I‘m not mic’d all the time.

“‘I don’t have to be in full hair and makeup all day long.’ It was nice, but now that we‘re back and going, I miss it,” she continued.