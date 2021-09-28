Rebel Wilson stuns in a red hot bathing suit and shares some encouraging words

Rebel Wilson has had quite the fitness journey. In early 2020, Wilson embarked on getting healthy and losing weight. Throughout the process, she hasn’t been shy to tell her Instagram followers about her journey. Earlier this week, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress shared a stunning picture of herself in a swimsuit with a few encouraging words as the caption.

In her latest post, Wilson is seen wearing a red one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline and dark sunglasses, the 41-year-old posed next to a tree overlooking a stunningly blue ocean. She captioned the photo, “It’s never too late to improve yourself - to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it. #RebelIsland 📸: @lauriebaileyphoto.”

The comment section on Wilson’s post was filled with her fans thanking her for being so inspiring. “I like this half of you...it‘s truly inspiring.🙌🙌,” wrote one fan. “We completely agree! Major congrats to you on your accomplishments. Keep reaching for the stars,” read another comment.

In early 2020, Wilson was candid about not being that concerned about her health in the past. I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious,” she said on the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ at the time.

“I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar,” Wilson continued. “That was my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.”