Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have separated after 17 years together

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have called it quits after 17 years together. A rep for the singer-songwriter and the model confirmed that the couple separated.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” the source said in a statement, according to People. “The couple both wish each other well.” The news comes two months away from the couple’s third wedding anniversary.

©GettyImages



Nazanin Mandi and Miguel are seen backstage during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.

After the news made headlines, the afro-Mexican star took to social media to share some thoughts on his Instagram Stories. “What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Clarity is key… Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire,” he posted.

Mandi also used Instagram to unburden. “Someone once said: ‘You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what’s best for you.’ And I felt that.” As of this writing, it is unclear the reason why the couple broke up.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi dated for ten years before getting engaged. The pair got married in November 2018 in Simi Valley, California. Before proposing, Miguel told Hot 97 in 2015 that “I’ve come so far as a man, and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.’ I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn‘t raised like that.”

“I just follow my instincts,” he continued. “I think she’s learned that and she’s had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”